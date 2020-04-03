Rumours had suggested the next iPhone from Apple would be called the iPhone 9, however a fresh leak has claimed that the small iPhone will actually be called iPhone SE.

The reliable folks over at 9to5Mac have revealed a whole load of information about this device, saying that it could even be released as soon as today (April 3) with pre-orders possibly starting at the same time.

We’ve long been expecting a new ‘small’ iPhone from Apple and 9to5Mac reports that it is very much an iPhone 8 with newer internals. It’s said to be powered by the same A13 Bionic as the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series, adding support for Apple Arcade and advanced AR features.

The same source also claims we’ll see it in a trio of colours (black, white and red) and in three storage sizes: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. They mirror the original tiers offered by the iPhone 8. A few case options were also revealed, including both silicone and leather options in a variety of colours.

While this new iPhone might have the SE name, it is believed to look like the iPhone 8 series. That means you’ve got a 4.7-inch display and a capacitive TouchID button (and likely no FaceID). Features like battery life, camera specs and RAM remain unknown at this stage. We also don’t know anything about pricing, though if it is announced today we don’t have long to wait to find out.

These are the best iPhones

The Verge has also reported spotting a Belkin screen protector available on the Apple Store that supports iPhone 8 and SE, again backing up the reports that the design will be familiar.

Apple’s stores outside of China currently remain shut and here in the UK other electrical shops you might expect to sell an iPhone are also closed, so if this phone was to be released today (April 3) then it seems like it’ll be available mainly online for the time being.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…