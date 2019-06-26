Vivo has revealed its first attempt at AR glasses and they already look a whole lot better than Google’s first attempt.

The reveal came at this week’s MWC Shanghai 2019. The Vivo AR Glass will need to be connected to Vivo’s first 5G phone when it launches later this year. Once connected, the AR glasses will offer mobile office, games, 3D high-definition video, facial recognition and object recognition.

Related: Best VR headset

According to The Verge, an interesting promotional video was posted to show off the Vivo AR Glass. The video shows the user putting on his glasses and playing games while sitting at the dinner table – rude.

There’s then a visual representation of the glasses AR chops. The demo shows objects floating around the room as the user blasts them down, kind of like the game Microsoft demoed when it unveiled Hololens. The weirdness comes in the form of an appearance from a virtual jellyfish.

Related: Best 5G phone

Along with the aforementioned uses, Vivo highlights something called “5G theatre” for the AR Glass. As all the applications will require connection to the Vivo 5G phone, we aren’t sure what makes the 5G theatre extra special – but it sounds cool.

No pricing or release date was announced for the Vivo AR Glass but the required 5G phone is expected to come in the third quarter of 2019.

The 5G phone was called the Vivo NEX 5G in its testing phase but we don’t yet know the final iteration. The phone will come with a range of pre-installed Vivo 5G applications.

Also part of Vivo’s showing at MWC Shanghai 2019 was its Super FlashCharge technology. The company confirmed the 120W charging tech and that it should only take five minutes to charge a 4000mAh battery to 50%. A full charge will take just 13 minutes.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Update newsletter widget