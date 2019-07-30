Samsung has patented another ludicrous phone design. This time it’s a three-screen device that fans out – well – like a fan.

Samsung’s new patent was approved by the Korean Intellectual Property Office back in March of this year. The images were made public on the 11th of June. As with all patents, it’s rare they see the light of day – so, take them with a pinch of salt.

According to LetsGoDigital – who has produced its own renders of the designs – the patent features 10 images of the unique idea.

The phone features three screens layered one of top of the other. The design on a single layer looks similar to modern smartphones – except the bottom of the layer is curved.

The bottom curve appears to be where each layer connects – enabling the fan-like movement of the layers. The layers are connected via a metal bar running through the device.

From the designs, each layer of the phone looks extremely thin and appears to leave little room for onboard components. If some form of the design sees the light of day, we would definitely expect it to be a lot thicker.

Samsung’s previous patent perusings were very different from this latest filing. The patent demonstrated a fairly modest-looking phone design with a twist. The twist was that the sides of the phone would extend outwards – enabling a flexible phone screen to also extend to a larger size.

Patent fun isn’t limited to mobile devices either. Samsung filed a patent for a truly astounding wirelessly-powered TV back in March.

Samsung has had a rough ride with its current phone innovation – however, things seem to be almost back on track. Samsung announced earlier this week that the Galaxy Fold will finally be released in September. The folding phone has been modified in order to address the serious concerns surrounding the original design.

