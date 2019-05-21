Forget Fitbit, the Suunto 5 GPS is miles ahead

Finnish sports watch manufacturer, Suunto has announced a new top end Suunto 5 GPS fitness tracker featuring an astounding 40 hour battery life and nifty heatmap service.

The Suunto 5 GPS sports watch was unveiled on Tuesday and targets the same premium space as Garmin’s Forerunner fitness trackers. The watch features a unique heat map system designed to help serious athletes find new workout locations.

The heatmaps feature connects adventurers to new routes and locations by revealing where other locals are training. It is designed to inspire athletes to move out of their comfort zones, explore their environments and to challenge themselves physically.

Outside of this it offers all the top-end fitness has all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a serious sports watch featuring 80 customisable modes to track various activities. The Suunto 5 also tracks your overall fitness level and offers personalised guidance and motivation to push you to hit your goals.

To help you further optimise your workout, the watch learns your training patterns and uses the info to recommend rest times. Outside of this the Suunto 5 GPS tracks your stress and sleep patterns to make sure you’re always ready for a quick half marathon.

The fitness tracker boasts “robust stainless steel bezels” and is available in four colours – All Black, White, Burgundy Copper and Graphite Copper. This durable watch is tested in harsh Nordic conditions so you can be confident that yours will survive anything you put it through.

Strava, TrainingPeaks and Relive are integrated with the Suunto app to allow you to share your training achievements with friends, family and fellow fitness enthusiasts on social media with ease.

The Suunto 5 will be available to buy from select stores from June 4. The watch retails as 329€/$.