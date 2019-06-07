Forget Days Gone, Minecraft was May’s top PlayStation Store game

Minecraft’s 10th-anniversary celebration’s have brought about some killer sales for everyone’s favourite blocky-builder. Minecraft has made its way to the top of the PlayStation Store charts this week.

The end of May saw Minecraft’s 10th birthday come and go but fans seemed like they definitely took notice. The game’s sales surrounding the anniversary saw Minecraft shoot up from 10th in the PlayStation Store charts to the top of the pile at number one.

The popularity of Minecraft is only highlighted by the title’s it beat to get to the top spot of May’s PlayStation Store chart. Like Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto 5 has a monumental amount of longevity but it wasn’t enough to get it higher than second in the chart this time. Minecraft also beat newer titles like Days Gone – the chart-topper last month – and World War Z.

The game’s success likely stems from the huge push surrounding Minecraft’s 10th-anniversary celebrations. The milestone brought about a range of celebratory events. The game’s developers Mojang AB introduced a new lavish anniversary map, a special live Minecraft exhibition in Seattle and a new Minecraft Classic version of the game.

Minecraft Classic is a version of Minecraft you can play in your browser and – as the name suggests – takes you back to the origin on Mojang AB’s building game.

The event wasn’t all about celebrating the past, however. Minecraft Earth was announced as a new AR game from the studio. The game appears to take cues from Pokemon Go but aims to take collaborative AR to the next level.

In Minecraft Earth, you’ll be able to collect and build with friends and place your creations in the real world for all to see through their phones.

The PlayStation Store monthly charts also highlighted the popularity of new VR title Blood & Truth. Blood & Truth debuts at number one on the virtual reality side of things. The title topped the overall UK physical game charts for this week as well.