Microsoft is a releasing a light mode for Windows 10 just in time for the summer. The light mode theme does what a dark mode does but at the other end of the scale – giving all the menus and UI accents some cooler tones.

Dark modes have been surging in popularity for a number of years now but 2019 seems to have taken the cake. Dark modes seem to have been cropping up everywhere for the past six months – from Gmail to iOS 13 – Microsoft has had enough!

Microsoft’s new Windows light theme gives users an alternative to boring old dark modes. According to Windows, the light theme makes settings, taskbars and menus a lighter shade of grey – bringing a bit of calm to your desktop.

Want to try it yourself? First, make sure you have downloaded the Windows 10 May 2019 update. Next, go to Settings > Personalisation > Colors then – in the “Choose your colour” dropdown – select “Light”. You’re all set.

Clearly worried about upsetting the dark mode fans, Windows made sure to remind users reading its light theme post that you could still choose dark mode if you so wish. The reasoning behind a light mode – other than aesthetic reasons – is not abundantly clear. While the less harsh brightness of a dark mode has often been cited as just one benefit of using it.

Windows decision to introduce a light mode is a curious one. There’s a huge wave of dark mode interest at the moment and this seems like an attempt to drum in interest in something new. However, users just don’t seem like they are done with dark mode just yet.

It wasn’t such a rosy time on the last occasion Windows was in the news for updating its software. Last week, Windows scrambled to update its Outlook for Android app. The Outlook app was discovered to have a vulnerability which would enable bad actors to send compromised emails and access victims’ devices. Microsoft quickly issued a patch to solve the error.

