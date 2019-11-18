Ford Mustang Mach E launched to rival Tesla Model X

Ford has officially revealed its first all-electric guitar, and it bears the branding most associated with its petrol-headed past and present.

The US auto giant showed off the Mustang Mach E crossover SUV at an event in Los Angeles, promising it’ll offer a top range of 370-miles per charge. Better still, you’ll get 57 miles from just ten minutes charging from a high-power charge.

Drivers will get able to go from 0-60mph in under five-seconds. That’s compared to the 4.4-sections taken by the soon-to-be-rival Tesla Model X 100D to reach the same speed from a standing start.

It’s not exactly the same shape as the classic sporty Mustang, but the DNA of the car is definitely there in the design and that 459 horsepower could scratch the itch of those old school muscle car aficionados.

The company is offering up storage space in the bonnet of the car, while the doorhandles (there’s four of them on this model) have been replaced by buttons. There’s also a 15.5-inch touchscreen in the centre console, another feature eerily reminiscent of the Tesla model.

The Mustang Mach E will go on sale in late 2020, starting at $43,895/£44,000. It can be pre-ordered now with a refundable deposit of just $500 in the US, Europe and Canada. It ranges up to $60,500 for the Mach-E GT.

In a tweet on Monday, even Tesla’s Elon Musk congratulated Ford on the announcement, despite the fact it might cut into the firm’s bottom line.

“Sustainable/electric cars are the future!!. Excited to see this announcement from Ford, as it will encourage other carmakers to go electric too,” Musk wrote.

Ford returned the kind gesture in a follow-up tweet.

Ford is promising a dozen all-electric vehicles by 2022. The next is expected to be the electric Ford F-150 truck that’s expected to arrive in 2021. Can these vehicles win over the traditionalists who make up Ford’s customer base?

