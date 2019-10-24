Ford’s Mustang-inspired EV swaps gas pump for wall socket

The Ford Mustang is an American automotive icon and one of the original muscle cars beloved by petrol heads worldwide, to this day. However, the times (and the cars) they are a-changin’

The driving institution dating back to 1964 is about to swap the gas pump for the wall socket, with Ford confirming its all-electric Mustang-inspired crossover SUV will be unveiled next month.

The company has released another teaser for the vehicle, confirming a global launch event for its first mass market EV on November 17. The new video shows an outline for the vehicle, which is sure to be a landmark event in the short history of electric cars.

We don’t know too much about the vehicle yet, but reports have suggested it’ll swap the Mustang’s notoriously low gas mileage for a 370-mile range from a single charge. Ford is already talking up its ability to fast-charge the vehicle on the “largest” public network of charges on the North American continent.

According to recent speculation, Ford plans to charge around $50,000 for the as-yet-unnamed crossover SUV, which will be available in rear- or all-while drive configurations, with differing range options.

It’s not clear whether this vehicle will use Volkswagen’s modular EV platform, following an accord between the two companies to share EV and self-driving technologies. This summer, Ford said it would build “at least one high-volume fully electric vehicle” using the VW MEB framework. The firm has also teased an all-electric version of the F-150 truck.

Here’s what the company said about the car earlier this month: “Ford will be releasing it’s all-new, Mustang-inspired electric SUV, that has a targeted EPA-estimated range of 300 miles with an extended battery and real-wheel-drive, in late 2020. The vehicle’s 150kW charging ability will allow very quick charging speeds on Electrify America’s 150 to 350 kW network.

“Ford estimates that it’s all-new, all-electric Mustang-inspired SUV will be capable to charge up to 47 miles in 10 minutes using Electrify America’s DC fast chargers, providing peace of mind for customers to be able to charge in minutes, not hours.”

