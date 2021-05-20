Ford F-150 Lightning is an e-truck for those who think Tesla’s Cybertruck looks stupid

Ford has announced the long-awaited F-150 Lightning, the fully-electric version of company’s classic pick-up trick and, unlike Tesla’s Cybertruck, it actually looks like one.

The new F-150 Lightning, already taken for a spin by US President Joe Biden earlier this week, has a range of up 300 miles from a single charge. However, if you’re happy to settle for 230 miles then you can get one for under $40,000 – $39,974 (about £28,250) to be precise.

That’s a highly attractive price point for a truck that starts at $35,050 (£25,100) for the base-level, gas-powered model this should be an attractive option for that rarest of beasts; an eco-conscious red-white-and-blue-blooded American truck driver.

There aren’t too many sacrifices overall with 563bhp and a four-wheel drive powertrain for the electric version of the truck that shipped almost three-quarters of a million last year. It’ll go from 0-60 in just over 4-seconds, can hold almost a tonne (907kg) in the back and can tow 4536kg.

That 150kW DC fast-charging battery can be replenished by up to 80% in under 45 minutes. Better still, the battery can be used to power your home in the event of a power cut. Ford says the average home can get 10 days of usage from a single charge.

As with seemingly every other car, there’s a big centre-console touchscreen measuring 15.5 inches and its the first to arrive with the 4A Sync infotainment system from the American automotive giant.

If ‘mericans grab it quickly they’ll be able to benefit from a $7,500 tax credit, bringing the price down below the fossil fuel-powered model. The company is enabling people to reserve one from just $100 ahead of the on-sale date in Spring 2022.

“We’re not here to make an electric truck for the few – Ford is committed to building one that solves real problems for real people,” said Kumar Galhotra, Ford president, Americas and International Markets Group, Ford Motor Company. “F-150 Lightning delivers everything we’ve said electric vehicles can offer, plus the capability expected from a Built Ford Tough truck – not just near instant torque but powerful towing and hauling customers can depend on.”