For the first time in four years, more languages are being added to Google Translate

Google has added new languages to Google Translate for the first time in four years. The five new languages will be available on the platform soon, following an announcement from Google.

The new languages are Odia, Turkmen, Tatar, Kinyarwanda and Uyghur which collectively are spoken by more than 75 million people worldwide. You can see all five of the added languages in the image below.

Google said in a blog post:

“Millions of people around the world use Google Translate, whether in a verbal conversation, or while navigating a menu or reading a webpage online. Translate learns from existing translations, which are most often found on the web. “Languages without a lot of web content have traditionally been challenging to translate, but through advancements in our machine learning technology, coupled with active involvement of the Google Translate Community, we’ve added support for five languages: Kinyarwanda, Odia (Oriya), Tatar, Turkmen and Uyghur. “These languages, spoken by more than 75 million people worldwide, are the first languages we’ve added to Google Translate in four years, and expand the capabilities of Google Translate to 108 languages.”

At time of writing, these languages don’t yet seem to be available in Google Translate, but we’re expecting them to drop any time now. Both text translation and website translation will be supported.

So, where are these languages from?

Odia is a language spoken by around four million people in the Indian state of Odisha.

is a language spoken by around four million people in the Indian state of Odisha. Tatar is a Turkic language spoken mainly in Tatarstan, Siberia and among some communities in Poland. Over five million people speak Tatar.

is a Turkic language spoken mainly in Tatarstan, Siberia and among some communities in Poland. Over five million people speak Tatar. Turkmen is the language of Turkmenistan, spoken by almost seven million people. It is also a from the Turkic family of languages.

is the language of Turkmenistan, spoken by almost seven million people. It is also a from the Turkic family of languages. Kinyarwanda is one of Rwanda’s four official languages, alongside English, French and Swahili. It is also an official language in Burundi and, overall, is spoken by almost 10 million people.

is one of Rwanda’s four official languages, alongside English, French and Swahili. It is also an official language in Burundi and, overall, is spoken by almost 10 million people. Uyghur is another Turkic language, spoken by around 10 million people in the autonomous Xinjiang region of China.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…