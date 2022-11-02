Football Manager Touch returning to mobile via Apple Arcade

Full fat Football Manager is returning to mobile with Football Manager 2023 Touch, but only on Apple Arcade.

Football Manager 2023 Touch has appeared under the Coming Soon banner on Apple Arcade, with a launch date set for November 8. What’s more, it’ll be playable on iPhone as well as iPad, unlike previous iterations.

This is exciting news for armchair Pep Guardiolas looking to play the deepest and most authentic football simulator around on their iOS devices. The Football Manager Touch series is built on the bones of the fully fledged Football Manager game for PC and Mac, but streamlined and with a touch-oriented interface.

It’s the kind of game you can lose literally hundreds of hours to, with a realistic player scouting system that has seen genuine professional football managers using it as a reference tool. You’ll take control of the running of accurately modelled football teams from 120 leagues across the globe, taking direct control of tactics, team selection, recruitment, and more. Matches are played out in a slick 3D Match Engine.

Football Manager 2022 Touch skipped mobile together, with Sports Interactive announcing in October of last year that it would only launch on Nintendo Switch. Apparently, sales of the iOS and Android versions of the game had “fallen significantly”, while the pandemic had seriously stretched the company’s resources.

Football Manager 2022 Mobile did hit the App Store last year, but really doesn’t offer anything like the full Football Manager experience.

The unique backing and assured income of Apple Arcade has clearly convinced SI that the Touch concept is worth revisiting. Considering previous versions have cost the best part of £20, paying £4.99 for a month of access seems like a great way to see if it’s your cup of tea.