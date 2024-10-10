Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Football Manager 25 pushed into second half of the season

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sports Interactive has confirmed this year’s Football Manager 25 instalment won’t arrive until well into the second half of the current real-life football season.

The developer has made the surprising decision to delay the game into next March, despite recently promising a delay would only last until November.

DualSense 30th Anniversary controller in stock at Very

DualSense 30th Anniversary controller in stock at Very

The DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition is now in stock at Very.

  • Very
  • Now in stock
  • Price: £69.99
View Deal

The company said following discussions with publisher SEGA, the “best course of action” was to delay the release well into the new year.

SI says this development cycle has been particularly difficult and the extra time has not been sufficient to get the game into shape for a release last month. To cut a long story short, progress has been slow, despite fast work, and standards won’t be compromised.

“Timelines were already tight and, as rightly pointed out by many of your recent comments, we were simply rushing too much and in danger of compromising our usual standards. This has put an enormous amount of pressure on everyone working across the studio, who are all passionately committed to delivering the best game possible,” the developer said in a statement.

“FM25 is the biggest technical and visual advancement in the series for a generation. We simply cannot compromise the delivery of this crucial juncture in Football Manager’s history by rushing to release it in November.”

“We are intensely aware that this will be massively disappointing for you. We share that disappointment and are extremely sorry.”

There will be an update to reveal new gameplay footage in January. The main question is, wily Eric Ten Hag make it that long?

You might like…

When is the next Amazon Prime Day? All we know so far

When is the next Amazon Prime Day? All we know so far

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
US government considering Google break up

US government considering Google break up

Jon Mundy 9 hours ago
With Nintendo’s Alarmo alarm clock you’ll wake up with Princess Peach

With Nintendo’s Alarmo alarm clock you’ll wake up with Princess Peach

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Amazon’s epic Echo Show 8 price dive is back

Amazon’s epic Echo Show 8 price dive is back

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
Cambridge Audio launches EX series stereo amplifier and music streamer

Cambridge Audio launches EX series stereo amplifier and music streamer

Kob Monney 1 day ago
Oppo Find X8 to debut brand new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC

Oppo Find X8 to debut brand new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words