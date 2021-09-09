Football Manager 22 confirmed, will hit Game Pass on Day One

Sega has announced the latest instalment of the classic Football Manager simulator, with FM22 arriving this November with a real bonus for PC and Xbox gamers.

Football Manager 2022 will be available on November 9 and it’s be available on Day One with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It’d the first time in the history of the series that the game will debut on the Game Pass platform, making it free for subscribers.

The PC and Mac versions of the game will be accompanied by a special FM22 Xbox Edition, which follows the success of the return to the platform last year.

Miles Jacobson, Sports Interactive’s Studio Director, said: “FM22 will break new ground for the Football Manager series as we arrive on Day One with Xbox Game Pass. The success of our return to Xbox last year surpassed even our expectations and we’re delighted to be expanding our partnership with Microsoft to give Game Pass members the chance to experience the closest thing to being a real football manager.”

Developer Sports Interactive won’t be revealing the game yet, but does say there’ll be “new, progressive ways for managers to find their winning edge and instil their footballing style to cement their legacy as a managerial great.” The full reveal will come in the next few weeks.

FM22 is available to pre-purchase Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store, unlocking a 10% discount and early access at a yet-to-be-disclosed times.

The next edition follows a five-star outing last time out, which our reviewer described as a worthwhile update regardless of when you last purchased the game.

“This is the most realistic version yet, with deeper player interaction and more varied communications with your team and key staff making you feel even more like a real manager,” our own Max Parker wrote.

He praised the huge user interface improvements, improved match engine, typically addictive gameplay and great tutorial.