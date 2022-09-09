Football Manager 2023 makes blockbuster PS5 signing for the new season

Considering there’s no football to enjoy and scores of other events have been postponed or cancelled, the old Football Manager game will probably see a lot of action this weekend.

Today also brings news to raise the spirits of fans of the management sim. Football Manager 2023 (or FM23 for fans of the the whole brevity thing) will be released on November 8 this year.

And, for the first time, the game will be available on a PlayStation home console, by virtue of a PS5 release. While the series has previously appeared on the Vita and PSP (h/t VGC) a PlayStation proper release alongside the Xbox version is most welcome.

“You’ll effortlessly navigate your path to footballing greatness with a user interface that’s optimised for victory with the DualSense controller and designed for console play on the biggest stage,” FM-maker Sports Interactive says in the announcement.

PS5 gamers will have to pay for the privilege, but those on Xbox will get it as part of a Game Pass subscription on November 8 too.

There’s also word of its presence within another subscription service. Apple Arcade subscribers will get FM23 Touch for iPad, iPhone, Mac and Apple TV. Information about the touch-based version of the game will be revealed next month. The Touch version will also be available on the Nintendo Switch.

“For the first time, you will be able to keep your career on the move across all of your Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac, through your Arcade subscription,” the company says in the announcement.

The game will also be a FM23 Mobile game, to confuse matters further. That version was skipped in 2022, but it’s back in 2023. Naturally, the fullest expression of the game comes in the full Football Manager 2023 game, which will be available on PC and consoles.