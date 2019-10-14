Football Manager 2020 release date confirmed – but Switch and Stadia must wait

It’s one of the most hotly-anticipated days in the football calendar and now it has finally been revealed – Football Manager 2020 will be released on November 19.

The latest desktop version of Sports Interactive’s classic management simulator arrives on Steam on November 19, while Football Manager 2020 Touch hits Steam, Android and iOS also drops on the same day.

Finally, that same day will see Football Manager Mobile released for iOS and Android. Still with us? Good.

Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia gamers will have to wait a little longer to feel the thrill of last-minute victory and the agony of a thumping defeat. The announcement was made with a tweet on Monday, promising the game was “coming soon” to Stadia and Switch.

The launch for both platforms brought much excitement, so it’s slightly disappointing to see the launch layer beyond the desktop and mobile versions of the game.

SEGA had promised exclusive benefits to Stadia players, which is describe as follows: “Football Manager on Stadia includes technology that is only available on that platform, utilising the power of the cloud and Google’s data centres to ensure that more matches can be processed in parallel utilising spare bandwidth across the whole system this means you can have more leagues loaded into your save, or just go for a faster experience by keeping the amount of leagues the same, but having the matches process quicker than you can on any other platform.”

Last month, the developers unveiled new features including the board’s long term vision upon appointing you as boss, the ability to shape the youth team prospect’s careers, while giving them a path to the first team. There’s also more input from backroom staff to help with squad construction. Graphically, there’s all new player and manager models and improved stadium shots too.

