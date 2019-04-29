Is this our first look at the foldable Motorola Razr V4?

Foldable phones may have gotten off to a bad start with Samsung’s continuing Galaxy Fold travails, but if nothing else this purported leak of a new handset from Motorola should hit your nostalgia buttons quite hard.

This could be our first look at the Motorola Razr V4.

Apparently posted on Weibo, but since deleted, the pictures have emerged on SlashLeaks and are either official promotional shots or some enthusiastic fan renders. Given the continued positive vibes for the original Razr, we can’t rule out the latter, but let’s treat them as legitimate for now.

Related: Best Android phones

While the original Razr phones’ clamshell design folded in two, it was half keypad and half screen. The idea goes that this would be a different kind of foldable to Samsung and Huawei’s efforts, with no tablet-sized display. Rather, this would simply fold into a more compact Android phone with an elongated screen negating the need for the hidden keypad of old.

If it is a fan render, the artist really has gone above and beyond, going as far as to draw a whole bunch of accessories Motorola might want to bundle, including a charging dock, power adapter, USB-A to C cable, 3.5mm dongle and a pair of earbuds.

Unlike the other foldables out there, the new Motorola Razr isn’t rumoured to be a powerhouse in the specs department, with signs pointing to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. That should give it a similar level of oomph to the Nokia 8.1 or the Oppo RX17 Pro.

Related: Best smartphones

If these really are genuine images leaked directly from Motorola, then we shouldn’t have too long to wait for a full unveiling. Watch this space.

Are these leaks legitimate or a fan rendering? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.