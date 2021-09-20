Foldable iPhone in 2024? Top analyst predicts Apple roadmap for next 3 years

Apple may launch a foldable iPhone handset in 2024, according to respected industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a note to investors, the noted industry tipster outlined his predictions for the iPhone roadmap in 2022, 2023 and 2024, with the first foldable iPhone coming in three years.

The research note spied by MacRumors suggests the upgrades will start with the presumed iPhone 14 Pro in 2022. That handset will finally see Apple dispense with the notch, in favour of a punch hole camera. Kuo is also predicting a 48-megapixel wide camera on the back of the display.

Kuo believes that the Face ID sensors could be placed under the display in order to get the notch out of there. That would be in line with some of the recent speculation we’ve encountered. Many iPhone users had hoped the notch would be gone from this year’s iPhone 13 model, but are having to settle for a slightly slimmer sensor array.

Moving on to 2023, Apple may be ready to bring Touch ID back to the iPhone range, again under the display, according to Kuo. Apple has just placed a sensor within the iPad 6 Mini power button, so it’s conceivable it could take this route with the iPhone, but an under display solution would be preferable to most users.

Prior to the iPhone 13 release, Apple was rumoured to be focusing on removing the notch as a priority, rather than bringing Touch ID back to the flagship smartphone range.

A foldable iPhone would represent the biggest change to the form factor since the initial removal of the Touch ID and Home button for the iPhone X. Predicting it in 2024, three generations years from now, would seem a reasonable assumption given Apple does have multiple patents pertaining to a foldable device.

Of course, talking about a potential 2024 iPhone is getting ahead of ourselves slightly, considering the 2021 versions don’t go on sale until this week. Plans can change many times over in that regard. We’ll be taking Kuo’s predictions with a pinch of salt.