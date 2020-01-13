The Samsung Galaxy Fold divided opinion, but the Korean tech giant is working hard on a second, follow-up, foldable. Several potential names have surfaced for the phone, and at the moment we have no idea what the final version will be called.

So far, these are the rumoured names we’ve come across:

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Bloom

Samsung Galaxy Flip

Related: Best Android phones

Bloom originally came up as the device’s apparent codename, but recent reports have suggested that Samsung Galaxy Bloom may in fact be its official name.

A report last week claimed that Samsung held a secret meeting at CES in Las Vegas, where DJ Koh, the CEO of Samsung Mobile, apparently confirmed that the phone would be called the Galaxy Bloom.

This is corroborated by what appear to be advertising materials, which were reportedly also showed off at said meeting.

However, reliable Twitter tipster Ice Universe has since posted a tweet that seemingly claims the phone will instead be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Bloom sounds like a code name, and feels like more of a departure from the established line of Samsung phone names, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t the one.

Z Flip, however, feels a little bit like it was suggested by a child, but again maybe that’s what Samsung wants.

So why are things so unclear? The leading theory is that Samsung wants a clean break from the ‘Fold’ brand name because, well, the device itself was nothing short of a catastrophe.

It’s possible that Samsung hasn’t yet settled on an official name for the Fold’s successor, and that the confusion is being fuelled by representatives in different regions conjuring up a variety of code names in order to discuss the phone with each other.

Samsung’s first stab at a folding phone really split opinion. Some lauded the company for trying to do something different, while others condemned it because of how expensive and fragile the phone was. And it was very, very expensive and very, very fragile. So much so that Samsung decided to postpone its release in order to make changes to it.

The £1900 handset bagged a three-star review from Trusted Reviews‘ Max Parker, who wrote:

“As much as the Galaxy Fold is a look at what the next wave of smartphones might be, at this stage it’s hard to recommend that anyone, aside from those who simply must have the first-gen of everything, actually spend nearly £2000 on it. It’s impressive in a number of areas: great battery life, nice and productive software that actually makes some use of the bigger display and there are certain situations where having a tablet in smaller form-factor work.”

Related: Best folding phones

It will be interesting to see whether Samsung’s Bloom, or Flip, can collect more unanimous approval. The phone is set to be unveiled alongside the new Samsung Galaxy S20 on February 11.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…