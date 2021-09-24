 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Focus Entertainment launches its own Steam competitor

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Steam has a new rival, as Focus Entertainment has set up a new service where you can buy triple-A games for your PC.

Known as the Focus Entertainment Store, this new online shop features its own user accounts, in a clear push to make a dent in the digital PC gaming market.

Focus is celebrating this new turn with a few sales and discounts, including up to 90% off for players who create a free Focus Store account, while the soulslike action RPG, The Surge, will be free for all who sign up. These little perks will be available until October 8.

You might like…

What is USB C?

What is USB C?

Jon Mundy 42 mins ago
Update for Bose QC Earbuds brings several new features

Update for Bose QC Earbuds brings several new features

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
Trusted Recommends: Philips’ 65-inch OLED gets a perfect score

Trusted Recommends: Philips’ 65-inch OLED gets a perfect score

Alastair Stevenson 2 hours ago
The Steam Deck’s greatest flaw has already been fixed

The Steam Deck’s greatest flaw has already been fixed

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
Oppo announces new ultra-affordable A16s camera phone

Oppo announces new ultra-affordable A16s camera phone

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
N64 and Sega Mega Drive games are coming to the Switch

N64 and Sega Mega Drive games are coming to the Switch

Ryan Jones 6 hours ago

To kick things off, Focus has been keen to highlight its relationship with other developers, with users able to buy games from Deck13 and Dotemu, to name a few.

There will also be exclusive merch made available from Focus’ own mainline titles including A Plague Tale: Innocence and Othercide. In some cases, physical and console versions of games can also be purchased.

As to whether or not the Focus Entertainment Store makes a dent in sales on Steam, remains to be seen. In the meantime, you can check out the Focus Entertainment website for yourself to see what’s on offer.

Trusted Take

Nowadays, PC gamers are not limited to Steam for games, as other stores have made their mark, with Epic Games being the biggest heavy hitter.

A little more competition may be a good thing for the Steam store, as it may encourage the store to push even more competitively priced deals to entice users. While Focus is unlikely to really steal the spotlight from Valve, Epic Games’ success is proof that people are willing to step away from the norm if the deals are good enough, even if that means jumping between multiple services.

Gemma Ryles

By Gemma Ryles

Staff Writer

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.