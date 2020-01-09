French speaker specialist Focal has announced three more models for its Chora Dolby Atmos speaker range at CES 2020

The three new speakers to the range are the Chora 826-D floorstanding speaker, the Chora centre speaker and the Chora surround. The new Sub 600P completes the lineup.

The Chora 826-D reference speaker is the first from Focal to incorporate Atmos technology into a floorstanding effort. The placement of the speaker driver is above the loudspeaker unit, directing sound at angle to bounce audio off the ceiling to create height channels within the Atmos mix.

Focal says the Chora centre reproduces voices and dialogue with “exceptional clarity and remarkable precision”. There’s also the possibility of purchasing an optional stand to sit the speaker on. The Chora surround is a speaker designed to be easily wall-mounted and positioned to offer surround sound for rear-and side-channels. The Sub 600P is a 600-watt subwoofer, so you can expect plenty of low-end muscle from it.

All of the Chora speakers feature drivers with a Slatefiber cone. Designed and manufactured by Focal, this composite cone mixes thermoplastic polymer and recycled non-woven carbon fibres to achieve a balance between damping, strength and lightness for a sound that’s rich, balanced and dynamic.

It’s not the only technology that Focal has integrated into the Chora range. The Slatefiber technology works in tandem with the Aluminium/Magnesium TNF tweeter which is said to offer “silky trebles” and optimise the sphere of sound produced by the speaker. The Sub 600P makes use of a Polyflex cone, which is heavier and more rigid to deal with the bass generated by the subwoofer.

Available in Black, Light Wood and Dark Wood finishes, the Chora range of speakers is expected in February 2020, while the Sub 600P has a date of Spring 2020.

Pricing is still TBC, but is expected to fall in line with the rest of the Chora range launched last year, with prices ranging from £600 to £1299.

