The FlipGo Horizon turns your laptop into a mighty triple-screened device

Jsaux has unveiled the latest new addition to its FlipGo portable monitor range at CES 2025, with the FlipGo Horizon.

Designed with remote workers and digital nomads in mind, the Flip Go Horizon is a dual-screen portable monitor that attaches magnetically to laptops and other devices such as smartphones and tablets via “snap-lock technology”. 

It’s aimed to support multitasking and heavy workloads by providing users with a total of three screens to play with, all with just one additional accessory. 

FlipGo Horizon Dual Monitor in vertical mode
FlipGo Horizon. Image credit: Jsaux

Jsaux promises the monitors are versatile, as each one can be switched between landscape and portrait modes depending on their preference and are compatible with Windows, Linux and macOS.

You also won’t need to worry about installing any additional software onto your computer, as the monitors just need to be plugged in via a single USB-C connection and they’re ready to go.

Although the dual-screens fold like a laptop when not in use, and should take up minimal space for easy transportation, it’s worth pointing out that it isn’t a particularly light device. In fact, if you opt for the largest 16-inch model, then you’ll find this weighs a whopping 1.9kg. 

If you plan on doing most of your work while on the move then this is something to keep in mind. However, if you only need an extra monitor to integrate into your home office then its weight shouldn’t be much of an issue.

FlipGo Horizon Dual Monitor stands
FlipGo Horizon Dual Monitor stands. Image credit: Jsaux

Otherwise, the FlipGo Horizon is also available as 13.5-inch and 15.6-inch models too. Jsaux advises that the 13.5-inch and 16-inch monitors are more suitable for pairing with iMacs while the 15.6-inch is better suited for Windows computers. 

Jsaux explains that after CES, it will run a Kickstarter campaign to fund the FlipGo Horizon Dual monitor in the early part of 2025. At the time of writing, we don’t have the official pricing for any of the models.

On another bit of computing news from CES, Trusted Reviews’ Editor Max Parker was able to test out the all-new and super sleek Asus Zenbook A14.

