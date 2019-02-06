Got a Flickr account? The photo-sharing website has started dumping users photos, deleting them after a change in its terms and conditions made back in November.

Previously, Flickr users got a meaty 1TB of free storage, which could store several hundred thousands photos without too much drama. Now, free users will have just 1,000 photographs on the platform, meaning some users are having thousands of old photos canned as part of the change.

Users who subscribe for a Flickr Pro account for £38 a year can escape this, but it’s a substantial change that’s come as an unwelcome surprise for a great many Flickr users.

Related: Best PC Games

The change seems to have come about soon after the company’s acquisition by fellow photo outfit SmugMug in April 2018. SmugMug doesn’t offer a free service, focusing heavily on commerce as part of its selling points.

SmugMug bought Flickr from Verizon, although the original chunk of free storage was given out with Flickr was owned by Yahoo all the way back in 2013. Back in November, Flickr said that storing all of these photos was expensive, and that Yahoo had normalised the idea of storage being free, and this was a bigger draw to people than the photography that was supposedly Flickr’s key ingredient.

Users looking to pull down their photos are going to have to be quick, You can download your images in batches of 500 via the websites camera roll or submit a request for data to Flickr for all of their data. It’s not ideal, but it’s better than losing thousands of photos, right?

Related: Samsung Galaxy S10

Lost much in Flickr’s purge? Were you already too late to save your photos? Let us know on Twitter at @TrustedReviews