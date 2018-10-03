Huawei P20 Pro wins Flagship phone of the Year 2018 at the Trusted Reviews Awards

The Huawei P20 Pro smartphone has won the Flagship phone of the Year 2018 gong at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

Huawei has gone from strength to strength with its flagship smartphone series in recent years, but the P20 Pro is easily the best we’ve seen from the company yet.

The handsets debuted to critical acclaim earlier this year, showing off high-end features like a triple-camera array featuring a main 40-megapixel sensor.

We were highly impressed by the Huawei P20 Pro in our review, recommending the phone thanks to its exceptional optics and real knack for capturing stunning low-light photos.

Our verdict reads: “A fantastic high-end smartphone with a camera setup that takes pictures no smartphone should be capable of.

“Thanks to its high-end specifications, stunning design and best-in-class tri-camera setup there’s a lot to like about Huawei’s latest flagship endeavour.”

The Huawei P20 Pro is clearly a class-leading handset, so we’re happy to award Huawei with Flagship phone of the Year 2018 at the Trusted Reviews Awards.

What’s your favourite phone from the past year? Let us know via Facebook or tweet us @TrustedReviews.