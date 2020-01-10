5 ways to get fit in 2020 and the best fitness tech to help

2020 seems to be promising a lot of things: new foldable phones, the Nintendo Switch Pro and even World War Three. World politics aside, the dawn of a New Year always riles the masses into a collective rush to the nearest gym.

If you’re one of those people who’ve decided to jump on the fitness train and change your life for the better, then you’ve come to the right place.

To save you time (and a ton of research), we’ve gone through and selected the five best tips to help you reach your fitness goals in 2020 – including the best tech to accompany you. Even if you haven’t got a penny to spend on new equipment, there are still several points you can take away and utilise as you build your fitness routine. So without further adieu, let’s dive right in.

1. Get a fitness tracker

It probably goes without saying that no matter what fitness level you’re at, there’s a great benefit in having a dedicated fitness tracker or sports smartwatch. You can get a lot more done with a little fitness companion strapped to your wrist, feeding you key bits of data and giving you a better idea of how you’re performing.

If you’re just starting out then there’s no reason to break the bank, as you’ll only need a few key features including a step counter and maybe a heart-rate sensor. In that regard, the Honor Band 5, which retails at just £29.99, is a great shout. Not only does it have a battery life of up to 14-days, but it also provides detailed sleep tracking information, and tips on how you can improve your sleep cycle.

For anyone hoping to get into strength training/weightlifting, then a more sophisticated device like the Garmin Vivoactive 4 is just the ticket. Not only does Garmin’s software allow you to save workouts directly to the watch, but it can also show you the exact technique behind each exercise – almost like having a mini personal trainer with you at all times.

2. Pick up some sweat-proof headphones

Finding the motivation to exercise is an achievement in itself, but if you want to keep the momentum going then there’s no denying that a solid workout playlist can make all the difference. Speaking from experience, the fewer wires and cables you have to deal with, the better. There’s nothing worse than popping on the treadmill, accidentally catching your headphones mid-run and seeing your phone fly halfway across the gym.

For the true wireless experience, the Soundcore Libtery Neo do the trick just fine, plus they won’t set you back more than £50, significantly cheaper than what you’d expect to pay for a decent pair of true wireless earbuds. If you’ve got a bit more cash to play around with, the Jaybird X4 running headphones pack a solid 8-hour battery life and superb sound quality.

Whatever pair you decide to go for, just be sure that they are explicitly listed as being sweatproof or waterproof. Even some of the higher-end earbuds and headphones lack this feature, meaning they won’t do you much good whilst you’re working up a sweat.

3. Sign up for a gym that works for you (and doesn’t cost a fortune)

Here’s the bit that most of us dread – after all, signing up for the gym makes the whole ‘get fit’ endeavour rather official. Don’t sweat it however, once you become familiar with your local gymnasium, you’ll realise that it’s actually a fairly relaxed place to be. Plus, everyone’s so focused on their own exercise routines that they won’t pay you much notice.

At any other time of the year, signing up for the gym can often mean being hit with lofty joining fees. Luckily for you however, most gyms waive the joining fee during the month of January, so you’ll only have to contend with a monthly cost. Until Monday for example, PureGym has done away with its joining fee and you can get 50% off your first month. If you’d rather just dip your toes into the gym experience first, then you’ll be happy to know that DW Fitness First is currently offering a 3-day pass at absolutely no cost.

FREE DW Fitness First Pass Free 3 Day Pass with DW Fitness First Smash those New Year goals with a free three day pass at DW Fitness First. There's nothing better than kickstarting the new you without having to spend a dime, right?

It’s also worth considering a multi-gym membership, which will allow to visit more than one gym. By having access to both a home gym and a gym that’s near your place of work, you’ll never have to worry about it conflicting with your daily schedule.

4. Plot a route for a lunchtime run

If you don’t have the cash to splash on a gym membership, the next best thing is to hop on Google maps, jot down a local route that you’re comfortable running, encourage a couple of colleagues to get involved and just go for it. It almost sounds too easy, but that’s the beauty of it.

Even if you have a gym membership, I’d still recommend doing the same – a good ol’ fashioned run is one of the most effective means of losing weight and building up your endurance. This is also a good chance to work in tandem with a fitness tracker, keeping a record of personal bests.

Plus, there’s the added social benefit of running with others. Not only will you get exclusive access to all the juicy office gossip, but you’ll be more inclined to keep the pace going than if you were to run alone.

5. Don’t overdo it

It might be the final point on this list, but it’s arguably the most important factor when introducing serious exercise into your lifestyle. Too many people pack it in after January because they tried – and failed – to hit an absurd amount of squats, push-ups, sit-ups, etc.

The best thing about exercising (especially at the gym), is that you’re not competing against anyone other than yourself. Different people lose weight and build muscle at different paces, so you should only ever concern yourself with beating your personal bests and not with the records set by anyone else.

It is for that reason that I recommend taking it easy in the early days. It’s far better to find your groove and work up from there than burn out quickly and be too dismayed to carry on.

Hopefully these tips will go some way in helping you reach your 2020 fitness goals. Just remember, even the most muscle-bound fitness fanatics have their ‘off days’, so don’t sweat it when you come up against a hurdle – it’s all part of the process.

