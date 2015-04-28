Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 announced

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 has been confirmed thanks to a teaser picture on the developer’s website.

Creator Scott Cawthon has teased a brand new Five Nights at Freddy’s game for release later this year.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4: The Final Chapter will be released on October 31, 2015 — just in time to scare players this Halloween.

The title that Cawthon has outlined with the image suggests this will be the final entry in the Five Nights at Freddy’s game series.

As you can see above, the teaser image, which we’ve had to brighten considerably from Cawthon’s website, shows a rather terrifying new take on Freddy Fazbear holding a top hat.



The titular Freddy Fazbear is an animatronic bear who’s part of an animal band that plays in family restaurant Freddy Fazbear’s pizza. Although the animal band may perform children’s songs by day, by night the creatures go on murderous rampages.

All three of the previous Five Nights at Freddy’s games have required you to simply survive a night at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, which is a lot trickier than it sounds.

Five Nights at Freddy’s was originally released on Steam in 2014 and was later ported to Android and iOS devices.

The success of the first entry meant that Cawthon quickly released a pair of sequels within six months of the original release — Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 and Five Nights at Freddy’s 3.

There’s also a movie adaptation of the series in the works with Roy Lee (The Departed, The Lego Movie) and Seth Grahame-Smith.