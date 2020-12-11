Fitness Gift Guide 2020: The top fitness gifts for Christmas and New Year

Fitness Gift Guide 2020: Looking for something to buy for the runners and gym goers in your life? Here are our picks for the top fitness-related gifts to pick up in 2020.

Unless you have your ear to the ground in the world of fitness, it can be tricky to know how one Fitbit compares to another, or what exactly separates a fitness tracker from a smartwatch. Luckily for you, we’ve spent the last year testing and reviewing all the latest fitness tech, so we have a pretty good idea of what’s worth your hard-earned cash.

Of course, not everyone has the same budget to work with which is why we’ve included products from a range of different price points. Even if you’ve only got £30 to spend, we’ve got you covered, all that’s left is to pick the gift that feels right for you.

Honor Band 5

Even now, over one year later since its release, it’s still hard to fault the Honor Band 5 for the sheer value for money offered by this dinky little fitness tracker. Packing a pedometer, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking and a 7-day battery life, you’ll be hard pushed to find anything quite as capable in the same price bracket. A great gift for anyone hoping to get their first fitness tracker this Christmas.

Ring Fit Adventure

Over the last couple of months, it’s been pretty difficult to get your hands on a copy of Ring Fit Adventure, but luckily the times have changed and stock is more readily available. The global push to exercising at home amidst the pandemic meant that Ring Fit Adventure was a must-have game, and it’s not hard to see why. With its unique ‘Ring-Con’ accessory, the game can offer a genuine workout that feels so entertaining to play that you’ll sometimes forget you’re even working up a sweat.

Fitbit Versa 3

After the lacklustre Fitbit Versa 2, Fitbit stepped up its game in 2020 and at just £199.99, the Fitbit Versa 3 is a great mid-range fitness tracker. Now packed with in-built GPS tracking, offline music storage (for Deezer subscribers) and a longer battery life, this is the Versa that Fitbit fans have long been waiting for. That’s without mentioning the free trial of Fitbit Premium that’s bundled with the device, giving the user access to workout plans and meditation sessions. At nearly half the price of the Apple Watch 6, the Versa 3 is a mightily tempting alternative.

Withings ScanWatch

While it might not the best buy for the true fitness fanatic in the family, the Withings ScanWatch is far better suited for someone who wants to keep a closer eye on their heart health and stay fashionable whilst doing so. Utilising a traditional timepiece aesthetic with physical watch hands, it’s easy to assume that the ScanWatch isn’t a smartwatch at all, but a second smaller screen beneath the dials lets you see notifications and more at a glance. The watch also includes an ECG sensor that can pick up any signs of arrhythmia – a heart condition that can be problematic if left unchecked.

Jabra Elite Active 75t

Easily one of the best sets of wireless earbuds for runners. Jabra’s Active range has long been a fan favourite in the running community, owed to their comfortably secure design and fantastic sound quality, and the Jabra 75t are no different. The earbuds also boast easy to use on-board controls, which can be handy in a pinch if you’re trying to change the volume or activate a smart assistant. No need to rummage around for your phone mid-run if you’ve got the Active 75t earbuds to hand.

DJI Osmo Action

Action cameras have always had thrill seekers in mind, but the DJI Osmo Action blurs the line brilliantly between being a competent action cam and a vlogging cam for documenting any memorable runs or hikes. The camera’s front facing screen makes it incredibly easy to see what’s in frame, and it can even shoot in 4K at up to 60fps. The Osmo Action also uses optical stabilisation to provide smooth footage, even on the most demanding of runs.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.