Today Only: Pick up the Fitbit Versa for less than the Fitbit Versa Lite

In today’s no-brainer deal of the day, you can bag the Fitbit Versa for less than the Fitbit Versa Lite as part of Amazon’s Spring Sale.

In a slightly bizarre move, for today only you can pick up the more feature-packed Fitbit Versa for less than the supposedly more budget-friendly Fitbit Versa Lite. That’s because Amazon has slashed 30% off the usual price of the Fitbit Versa so you can get fit for just £140.99. It’s also available in a range of different colours for this price.

The Fitbit Versa Lite was only recently released, and positioned as a more budget-friendly alternative to the fully-featured Fitbit Versa by stripping out some key features. Now that the Fitbit Versa is available on sale for less than the Versa Lite, it makes it an obvious choice between the two.

The main differences between the Versa and Versa Lite is that the latter sacrifices on-screen workouts. That’s one of the best features of the Versa, letting you follow along with workouts from your wrist, which can also keep track of your rest periods between sets. You also lose out on onboard music storage with the Versa Lite, which means you’ll have to keep your phone with you if you want to listen to music. There’s also no Fitbit Pay, which is Fitbit’s contactless payments. In fairness, Fitbit Pay isn’t that well supported in the UK just yet.

With the Fitbit Versa you can use Connected GPS, meaning the wearable can piggyback your phone’s GPS to track your outdoor exercise. That means far more accurate distance and pace measurement during workouts like running or cycling, ensuring you get all the credit you deserve, and have the important metrics to help improve your performance and fitness.

There are also smartwatch capabilities including smartphone notifications from your wrist, which are always handy. All in all, we were impressed by the Fitbit Versa when we reviewed it at its full £199.99 price, awarding it 4/5:

“In many ways, the £199.99 Fitbit Versa is an improvement on the £279.99 Ionic. It’s far better-looking, more lifestyle-friendly and has a similar feature-set – and all of this comes wrapped up in a device that costs significantly less money.

You can use it to monitor a huge range of activities too, including swimming, and it’s easy to use. Battery life is another feather in its cap; most other smartwatches on the market don’t come close.”

Now that it’s less than the Fitbit Versa Lite (£149.99), it’s a fantastic choice.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.