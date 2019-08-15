Alexa, which new features are coming to the Fitbit 2?

The Fitbit Versa 2 will be more alert than ever with built-in Alexa voice assistant and an always-on display, according to the latest leaks.

The leak comes from a Versa 2 listing found on online marketplace OLX. If accurate, it means Fitbit’s next smartwatch will be very similar to the original Versa – but with a few key upgrades. The listing includes images of a box that claims to house the much rumoured Fitbit Versa 2 and, though there’s no proof that its legit, it seems to match up with what we’ve predicted for the smartwatch so far.

New features include the now built-in Amazon Alexa and an always-on display. The Alexa integration is a nice step up from the old Alexa settings. You can now talk to your smartwatch directly rather going through an Echo or smartphone to access Amazon’s smart voice assistant.

Always-on display mode means that you can keep the screen switched on even when you aren’t exercising. This has been a hugely requested feature across Fitbit forums.

Speaking of battery, the Versa 2 is expected to have the same four day battery life as its predecessor and is still capable of storing plenty of music to play offline, so you’ll never have to run in silence again. The device is also water resistant, has heart rate and sleep tracking and comes with Fitbit Pay built in.

Like the original Versa and the Versa Lite, the smartwatch is still lacking a built-in GPS. This was one of the main issues we had with the former models, as we noted in our review for the Versa 1:

“The lack of built-in GPS is also a big miss, and means you’ll be tethered to your phone when you’re out running. Although not the worst thing in the world, we’d prefer it not to be necessary”.

Built-in GPS is what separates the Versa range from Fitbit’s slightly higher-end smartwatch, the Ionic. Of course, you pay a premium for the privilege of mapping your route without needed to take your phone out on every run, with the Ionic setting you back almost twice what the Versa will. Nevertheless, the lack of built-in GPS is certainly a big loss for a fitness tracker.

The listing mentions an ‘official release’ of September 15 so it might not be long before we hear more about the Fitbit Versa 2.

