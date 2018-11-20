Fitbit US is bringing all the deals this Black Friday – save up to $70

Whatever the sales event, you can usually bank on some good Fitbit deals. That makes you wonder why anyone ever buys them at the regular price. Anyway, this Black Friday is no different, with Fitbit US some sales event highlights.

The biggest saving its on the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch, which is down $70, hill the new Charge 3, Alta HR, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Alta are all significantly discounted. A quick tour of the Fitbit website gives us a sneak peak of the best deals, so follow these links on 11/22 to get in on the action.

There’s also money to be saved on a range of Fitbit bands when the sale starts on Thanksgiving. Fitbit says this is just a preview of the offers it’ll have available from November 22, which means we could see offers on the company’s range of smart body scales, as well as the Fitbit Flyer Bluetooth headphones.

So what’s the best deal? Well, the Ionic Watch offers the best saving, but the Alta HR is pretty hard to beat with a $50 saving making it just $79.95. The Charge 3 is brand new and represents a solid refinement of the Charge range.

In his review, Richard Easton wrote: “The Fitbit Charge 3 corrects many of the shortcomings of its predecessor, making it one of the best fitness trackers for regular folk – even if you can find more feature-packed rivals.”

We praised its attractive design, larger, sharper display, great battery life, well-presented app and water resistance.

