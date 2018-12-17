Fitbit Versa and Ionic gain new third-party apps in OS update

Fitbit has faced an uphill battle in the smartphone stakes, partially due to the lack of third-party apps available via its own Fitbit OS, compared with Apple and Google’s offerings.

That changes somewhat today with the launch of Fitbit OS 3.0 for the Versa and Ionic smartwatches, which adds support for a number of popular apps from providers like Couch to 5K.

Couch to 5K is an app that encourages those new to running to work towards goals like their first long distance race. There’s also support for the Achu Health app, which uses your body temperature readings to show signs illness is on the way. Genius Wrist, and MySwimPro also join the fray today.

Other third-party apps on the way in 2019 will include Mindbody, which enables users to view schedules and book classes for activities like yoga classes. Gold’s AMP, Charity Miles, Fitbark, Noonlight, and TRX apps are also on the way.

Beyond the addition of new apps, Fitbit will now allow users to log their sleep, weight and water intake directly from the watch, rather than having to use the mobile app.

The company is also making it easier to view information at a glance, with a new dashboard. Again, it lessens the need to pick up a smartphone by showing hourly activity, stats for any exercises you’re currently engaged in, and a live look at your heart rate.

Fitbit has also annouced it is opening up its API to enable developers to build new apps for tracking Alpine Snow and Skateboarding options. That could help to set Fitbit aside from the competition.

Finally, the company is rolling out period trends for the Female Health Tracking tool. It will hit the Fitbit app in 2019 “offering a comprehensive view of menstrual cycle data including symptom trends, over time.”

Have you bought a Fitbit smartwatch? Are you happy with what’s on offer despite the relative lack of third-party apps? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.