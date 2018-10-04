Some Fitbit devices are refusing to sync with Android Pie phones

Some Fitbit users who have updated their smartphones to Android Pie are experiencing syncing issues.

The company has known about the issue since August 11, and has been working on a fix since September. It released an update for the Fitbit app for Android this week (via Android Police), which “contains improvements for that syncing issue”.

However, Fitbit has announced in its forums that it’s still working on a long-term fix, and has called for patience from affected users.

Users are experiencing problems with a wide range of Fitbit devices, including the Fitbit Versa, Fitbit One and Fitbit Charge 2.

“I upgraded my Pixel to Android P the other night and, ever since, my One tracker constantly [loses] connection to the app after [my] screen turns off and the app remains idle,” reads a complaint from a user called jobrady.

“I have tried closing and reopening the app, uninstalling and reinstalling the app, uninstalling the app/shutting the phone off and restarting/reinstalling the app, and removing the tracker from the app and adding it back.

“The only ‘temporary’ fix I have found is if I restart my tracker, and then sync it. I say ‘temporary’ because after the screen turns off and the app is idle for a while, it loses sync again.”

Another user, called mchaceortiz, wrote: “Pairing and syncing only works once or for as long as the app remains in the foreground. As soon as a few minutes with it in the background the bluetooth connection appears to be lost and the tracker cannot be found.”

Similar comments can be found on Google Play.

“You better hope your phone never gets updated to Android 9. If it does, say goodbye to ever syncing your Fitbit again,” wrote user Trevor McGrath this week.

This one from Mr Q50 probably sums up the situation best: “Have to constantly jump through hoops and perform magic tricks to get my devices to sync.

“I shouldn’t have to force close the app, restart Bluetooth then my phone and watch because the first steps didn’t work, to get my watch to sync with my Note 8. It’s ridiculously annoying.”

Have you been experiencing similar issues? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.