Fitbit Luxe could be the most style-focused fitness tracker yet

Fitbit is working on a luxury fitness tracker called Luxe, that could be ideal for those as style conscious as they are fitness conscious.

Images published by WinFuture on Friday show a more premium design with a stainless steel casing coming in multiple finishes. It’ll have an colour OLED screen, which would certainly add to the premium nature of the device.

There’s also what appears to be a more streamlined design compared to the Inspire 2 and Charge 4 fitness trackers that arrived last year, and is thus likely to carry a larger price point.

According to the report, there’ll be a continuous heart-rate tracking, sleep tracking, but not built-in GPS, which could limit the premium nature of the device somewhat. The report doesn’t state when the device will be launched.

The Fitbit Charge 4 did arrive with built-in GPS and it proved to be a game changer for the range, with our reviewer giving it 4.5 out of a possible five stars. He wrote: “Thanks to the addition of GPS connectivity and a SpO2 sensor, the Fitbit Charge 4 is an excellent fitness tracker that will meet any entry-level or semi-serious athletes needs.”

With Fitbit now officially owned by Google, we’d expect a slight change in tack from the fitness-focused company. We’d perhaps expect a smartwatch to rival the Apple Watch before more trackers, but it doesn’t appear to be on the cards as yet.

Google is thought to be working on a Pixel Watch again, with a potential launch coming at the Google I/O expo next month. That’ll run Wear OS rather than the more capable Fitbit OS that powers devices like the Fitbit Versa smartwatch.

Would you prefer a more stylish Fitbit tracker with moderate capabilities beyond the premium design? Or are you features first, design later? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.