Fitbit Ionic price slashed by £80 in Tuesday’s fittest Cyber Monday deal

Many retailers are still going strong with their Cyber Monday 2018 deals, and one of today’s fittest bargains sees the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch enjoying a price slash of over £80 with Amazon.

Normally priced at £280, the Fitbit Ionic is currently available for the much more reasonable price of £199 – a saving of £81 or 27% on its RRP. We’ve price checked this deal and can confirm this is the lowest price you’re likely to see on the Fitbit Ionic for quite some time.

Fitbit Ionic Cyber Monday Deal Fitbit Unisex Ionic Smartwatch Fitbit's fitness smartwatch has had a massive price slash in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.

Fitbit consistently makes some of the best smartwatches around are we gave the Ionic a healthy 3/5 star score in our review. We particularly liked its lightweight, comfortable feel; superb screen; quality exercise tracking features, which include swimming; Fitbit’s always outstanding activity and sleep tracking; and its hugely impressive battery life.

That ticks pretty all the boxes for a quality fitness tracker, and our review concluded: “The Fitbit Ionic offers bags of potential, and the fitness side really excels.”

Amazon’s army of reviewers seems to agree, with Verified Purchaser John Willis writing: “I have owned over 3 “smart” wearable devices. So far I’ve had the Ionic for 7 months and it’s been brilliant. I have used it with both iOS and Android and it works great. Recommended.”

Fitbit Ionic Cyber Monday Deal Fitbit Unisex Ionic Smartwatch Fitbit's fitness smartwatch has had a massive price slash in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.

For even more great deals like this, be sure to check out our Amazon Cyber Monday deals guide, where you can find deals on TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more as the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period rolls on apace.

Even more Black Friday and Cyber Monday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.