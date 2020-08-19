Courtesy of WinFuture, several images of the Fitbit Inspire 2 are now out in the wild alongside the Fitbit Versa 3 and new Fitbit Sense. For all the info we have on Fitbit’s next super affordable fitness tracker, just keep scrolling.

With sales of fitness trackers having gone through the roof in 2020, the Fitbit Inspire 2 couldn’t have been better timed. Though the marketplace for affordable wearables has seen some solid entries from the likes of Xiaomi and Honor, the Fitbit Premium service remains a killer app.

Utilising Fitbit Premium, whilst also hopefully adding some much needed improvements over the Fitbit Inspire HR, the Inspire 2 could end up being the perfect entry-level fitness tracker for 2020. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What does the Fitbit Inspire 2 look like?

When it comes to the Fitbit Inspire 2’s design it’s business as usual. As far as we can see, there’s almost no discernible difference between the Inspire 2 and the Inspire HR on the surface.

While the Inspire 2 won’t be ditching physical buttons in the same vein as the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3, the leaked images do show a brand new watch strap with a limestone-esque colouring.

How much will the Fitbit Inspire 2 cost?

The price has always been a key selling point for the Inspire series, and any major price hike will see the Inspire 2 inadvertently going head-to-head against the Fitbit Charge 4.

The Fitbit Inspire HR rang in at £89.99, but if Fitbit wants to stay competitive against similar wearables like the Honor Band 5 – priced at £29.99 – then £79.99 would be a safer bet.

When will the Fitbit Inspire 2 be released?

While we don’t have an exact release date yet, or even an official acknowledgement the device exists, it’s likely that we’ll be seeing the Fitbit Inspire 2 hit store shelves sometime in 2020.

Last year’s Fitbit devices were initially shown off at IFA 2019 in Berlin and released shortly afterwards. If Fitbit’s planning a similar release strategy, we could be getting our hands on the Fitbit Inspire 2 as early as September.

Of course, if there’s one recurring theme of 2020, it’s that nothing goes to plan. We’ll update this section as soon as we hear word of an official release date.

Should I wait for the Fitbit Inspire 2?

Outside of the leaked images, there’s very little to know about the Fitbit Inspire 2 right now, so it’s difficult to make a recommendation one way or the other.

However, if you are in need of a fitness tracker right here, right now, the recently discounted Fitbit Charge 3 is worthy of your attention.

Following the Charge 4’s release, the Fitbit Charge 3 has seen a huge price drop and can now be picked up for less than the Fitbit Inspire HR’s original asking price. Given that the Charge series boasts a lot more features, it’s a great deal to get your mitts on.

