Fitbit’s cheapest fitness tracker just got 43% cheaper for Black Friday

Black Friday’s a great time to pick up a discounted fitness tracker, and the Fitbit Inspire has dropped to nearly half price on Amazon today. It’s Fitbit’s cheapest fitness tracker (for grownups, anyway), and you can pick it up for just £39.99 right now. It would normally set you back £69.99.

You’d better get your skates on though, because this deal won’t be available after midnight tonight.

Fitbit Inspire down to just £39.99 Fitbit Inspire This is a good entry level wearable for anybody looking to dip their toes into the world of tracking.

The Fitbit Inspire isn’t the best or most feature-packed fitness tracker on the market, but it’s targeted at the cheaper end of the market. It earned a solid but unspectacular three stars (out of five) in our review − but most of our criticism was triggered by its £69.99 RRP.

At £39.99 though, the Inspire is a completely different proposition.

It’s more for casually monitoring your activities than for refining your fitness routine, and it can track walking, running, cycling and sleep. It’ll give you regular move reminders too.

Here’s what we wrote in our review: “This is very much a fitness tracker that’s based around keeping an eye on your general activity levels throughout the day. If you’re beginning to feel like you’re too sedentary, and you need a kick up the rear end to get up and moving more frequently then sure, the Inspire can likely do what you need.”

It sports a pleasantly simple design too, and we’re big fans of the bright OLED touchscreen and, of course, the Fitbit app that it works alongside.

The deal ends at midnight tonight, so you’ll have to move fast to avoid disappointment.

