Fitbit Charge 3 Deal: Get the Stylish Special Edition for its Lowest Price Yet

Fitness buffs rejoice – the stylish Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition has been given a slick price drop for one day only, coming in at just £109.99.

Not only are you saving a tasty £40.99 upfront, but it’s also worth pointing out that the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition has never been this cheap on Amazon – not even during Black Friday. So if you want to treat yourself to one of the best fitness trackers on the market, be sure to do so before the deal expires at midnight tonight.

Taking the already fantastic groundwork laid by the Fitbit Charge 2, the Charge 3 goes above and beyond by adding a larger screen, better battery life and more. Much like a traditional smartwatch, the Fitbit Charge 3 can also be used to receive notifications from your smartphone.

Much like the more expensive Fitbit Versa, the Fitbit Charge 3 also boasts water resistance, meaning that it can be used to track your swimming activities. This is on top of the standard tracking features that we’ve come to expect, with modes for running, cycling and more.

In our review for the Fitbit Versa, we gave the device a deservedly earned 9/10 rating, concluding: “If your relationship with fitness doesn’t need the fancy bells and whistles of more expensive fitness trackers and running watches, you’ll feel right at home with the Charge 3. Even while Fitbit is pushing smartwatches like the Versa and Ionic, it knows there’s still a market for more approachable fitness trackers that do the basics, and do them well.”

At £149.99, the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition was already an easy recommendation but at just £109.99, it’s a no brainer. For this price, there’s no competition over which fitness tracker to go for. Just remember, the deal’s only around for one day only so don’t let it slip you by.

