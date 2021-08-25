Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Fitbit Charge 5 unveiled with one huge feature from the Fitbit Sense

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

Fitbit has pulled the curtain back on its latest fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 5, which poaches the new EDA stress tracker from the much more expensive Fitbit Sense.

Just as it does with the Fitbit Sense, the EDA sensor can monitor your body temperature and perspiration for an in-depth look into your stress levels and current bill of health. Unlike the £299.99 asking price of the Fitbit Sense however, the Fitbit Charge 5 is much more affordable with a starting price of just £169.99.

The Charge 5 is also the first in its popular line of wearables to boast a full colour AMOLED screen, feeling like a far cry from the monochrome display of the Fitbit Charge 4.

Launching alongside the Fitbit Charge 5 is the new Daily Readiness feature – available exclusively for Fitbit Premium members. Much like the competing Whoop Strap 3.0, Daily Readiness will take into account your current exercise routine and suggest what the next course of action should be, whether that’s time for rest, light exercise and meditation, or even trying to exceed your personal bests.

A promotional shot of the Fitbit Charge 5

Deal: Fitbit Charge 4 for just £99.99 (was £129.99)

To introduce new users to the feature, the Fitbit Charge 5 will come with six-months of Fitbit Premium, which also includes access to curated meditation sessions and soon, new workout routines from Les Mills, amongst other pieces of content.

Courtesy of the EDA sensor, the Fitbit Charge 5 is able to conduct an ECG test for signs of atrial fibrillation, and also monitor your heart rate variability, both of which are key in understanding your heart health.

Returning features includes SpO2 monitoring, a seven-day battery life and sleep tracking with an accompanying sleep score. In spite of all these improvements, the Fitbit Charge 5 is actually 10% thinner than its predecessor.

As previously mentioned, the Fitbit Charge 5 will retail at £169.99 with a planned launch sometime this autumn.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.