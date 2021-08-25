Fitbit Charge 5 unveiled with one huge feature from the Fitbit Sense

Fitbit has pulled the curtain back on its latest fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 5, which poaches the new EDA stress tracker from the much more expensive Fitbit Sense.

Just as it does with the Fitbit Sense, the EDA sensor can monitor your body temperature and perspiration for an in-depth look into your stress levels and current bill of health. Unlike the £299.99 asking price of the Fitbit Sense however, the Fitbit Charge 5 is much more affordable with a starting price of just £169.99.

The Charge 5 is also the first in its popular line of wearables to boast a full colour AMOLED screen, feeling like a far cry from the monochrome display of the Fitbit Charge 4.

Launching alongside the Fitbit Charge 5 is the new Daily Readiness feature – available exclusively for Fitbit Premium members. Much like the competing Whoop Strap 3.0, Daily Readiness will take into account your current exercise routine and suggest what the next course of action should be, whether that’s time for rest, light exercise and meditation, or even trying to exceed your personal bests.

To introduce new users to the feature, the Fitbit Charge 5 will come with six-months of Fitbit Premium, which also includes access to curated meditation sessions and soon, new workout routines from Les Mills, amongst other pieces of content.

Courtesy of the EDA sensor, the Fitbit Charge 5 is able to conduct an ECG test for signs of atrial fibrillation, and also monitor your heart rate variability, both of which are key in understanding your heart health.

Returning features includes SpO2 monitoring, a seven-day battery life and sleep tracking with an accompanying sleep score. In spite of all these improvements, the Fitbit Charge 5 is actually 10% thinner than its predecessor.

As previously mentioned, the Fitbit Charge 5 will retail at £169.99 with a planned launch sometime this autumn.