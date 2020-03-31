Fitbit has finally unveiled its new Charge 4 fitness tracker, loading it with a wealth of new hardware and features, including an in-built GPS sensor.

But with the tracker coming with more new features than a Tesla-made Swiss Army knife, you may be struggling to figure out what its key selling points are. Here to help we’ve created a guide detailing everything you need to know about the Fitbit Charge 4.

Fitbit Charge 4 specs, features and tracking

The Charge 4 replaces the Charge 3 as Fitbit’s new flagship-fitness tracker-come-smartwatch. It’s an important release for a couple of reasons. First, because it may be the last tracker-smartwatch hybrid from the iconic fitness tech brand before it becomes part of Google.

Second, because it’s the first tracker from Fitbit to come with in-built GPS. The lack of a GPS has been a constant factor hindering Fitbit trackers’ appeal to even semi-serious athletes, who tend to favour more hardcore wearables from Garmin’s Fenix and Forerunner line, or Apple’s super swish Apple Watch 5.

The dedicated GPS means runners will, in theory, be able to get accurate location and distance tracking without having to lug their smartphone along with them, as they did on the Charge 3. The connectivity will initially work with seven out of the 20 different “goal-based exercises” the Charge 4 can track. These include all the basics you’d expect, like running, cycling, swimming and hiking.

The Charge 4 will also debut Fitbit’s “Active Zone Minutes” metric. We haven’t tested the metric yet, but on paper, it looks like Fitbit’s version of Garmin’s intensity minutes. This uses your heart rate, age and performance data to offer a guide on how effective each workout has been improving your fitness. The only difference is that it’ll set you an intelligent goal to accrue 150 Active Zone Minutes each week.

Outside of this, the tracker will feature all the basic sensors you’d expect from a smartwatch, including a SpO2 that can measure blood oxygen levels – a key metric serious athletes use to measure performance improvements.

The Charge Watch 4 will also feature the same smartwatch functionality as the Charge 3, which includes Fitbit app support, local and Spotify music playback and basic notification functionality. Fitbit quotes it as offering seven days of battery life and featuring the same water resistance as its predecessor.

Fitbit Charge 4 price

The Fitbit Charge 4 will retail for £129.99. There’s also a special edition Charge 4 with an “exclusive granite” finish and “woven black band” which you’ll be able to pick up for £149.99.

Whichever version you get will come with a 90 day free trial for Fitbit Premium. Fitbit Premium is a guided workout service that teaches people basic Yoga and cardio workouts. The company is offering free access to 40 of Premium’s guided workouts to Fitbit owners while the coronavirus lockdown is in effect. The service normally costs £7.99 per month.

Fitbit Charge 4 release date

The Charge 4 will launch in the UK on 15 April. You can pre-order the Charge 4 on Fitbit.com and Amazon now.

