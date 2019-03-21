Fit for Less: Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition now with £20.99 off

Getting in shape just got easier with this superb £20.99 discount available right now on the Special Edition Fitbit Charge 3.

Fitbit has always been a leading brand in the fitness tracking market, but with the Charge 3, the company has arguably made its best product to date. Taking everything that made the Charge 2 so great and adding a larger screen, increased battery life and water resistance, the Charge 3 is a dream come true for fitness fanatics.

In our 9/10 review for the Charge 3, Richard Easton wrote: “If your relationship with fitness doesn’t need the fancy bells and whistles of more expensive fitness trackers and running watches, you’ll feel right at home with the Charge 3. Even while Fitbit is pushing smartwatches like the Versa and Ionic, it knows there’s still a market for more approachable fitness trackers that do the basics, and do them well.”

If you’re after a more traditional smartwatch then the Charge 3 might not be for you. What you lose in watch faces and customisation, you more than make up for in affordability. The £129.99 price point is far more affordable than the £200+ you’d expect to pay for a decent smartwatch.

This particular offer is only available on the Special Edition versions of the Charge 3, which can now be had for the same price as the standard versions. While I’m a tad more partial to the lavender option with its woven watch strap, both versions look gorgeous. Plus, all Special Editions come with an additional black watch strap.

The Charge 3’s larger screen also comes with greater clarity, which is just what you need when the sweat gets in your eyes, or if you’re trying out the Charge 3’s new water resistant features at the local swimming pool.

For the same price as the standard offering, there are now very few reasons why you shouldn’t snag yourself the more premium version of the Fitbit Charge 3. If you’re looking to boost your workout routine, you couldn’t ask for a better companion.

