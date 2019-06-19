Track the best of both worlds with the fitness watch from Fitbit, the Fitbit Blaze, now reduced by an astonishing 44%. The lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon, keep a tab on the time and your activity and buy for under £90 now.

We may be more than halfway through the year, but that doesn’t mean you should give up on those resolutions to be more active. Find your motivation with 44% off the Fitbit Blaze in its small version, now reduced to just £89.99 from £159.99. Save a whopping £70 and hop, skip and jump towards your fitness goals.

Combining the properties of a smart watch and a fitness tracker, the Fitbit Blaze allows you to constantly track activity at a moment’s notice and also enjoy the ease of having incoming notifications buzzing at your wrist. With its coloured screen — a real selling point to Fitbit’s usual grey scale displays — you can monitor everything from calorie counts to daily steps, to reading and sending off a quick text.

Breaking down the fitness aspects of the Fitbit Blaze, specify which type of exercise you’re partaking in, from selecting running to rowing, cycling or a more general cardio option and the Blaze will do the rest. The watch’s PurePulse feature will also monitor your heart rate.

Perhaps a slight downfall of the Fitbit Blaze, you can track your run routes via GPS but only if you have your phone in tow. Unlike the Fitbit Charge 3, the Blaze also isn’t water resistant, meaning it can only handle a bit of sweat and rain at best. That said, in our review, we still recommended it as a great wearable: “The Fitbit Blaze is competent fitness tracker for casual users, with a few smartwatch functions bolted on.”

Nearly half the price of its original RRP, the Fitbit Blaze is great for beginners and a handy bit of tech you’ll be getting at a bargain of a price. Buy now for just £89.99 – down from £159.99 – and get ready, set, go.

