At just £89.99, the Fitbit Blaze Smartwatch Has Never Been Cheaper

You’ll be ready to work up a sweat when you see this deal. Now reduced by nearly half its original price, buy the Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch for just £89.99 and save £70.

A solid balance between a fitness tracker and smart watch, the Fitbit Blaze is the ideal candidate for fitness newbies, especially now it’s been reduced by a not to be sniffed at 44%.

Get the best of both worlds from your wearable with the Fitbit Blaze. Bringing Fitbit wrist candy into technicolour, enjoy the visual experience of the Blaze’s coloured 1.2-inch screen. From here you can monitor incoming notifications by linking to your phone.

Like many other smart watches, you can do other day-to-day tasks like receiving text and call notifications, events in your calendar, controlling the music playing on your smartphone and taking a few minutes out to do a guided breathing session. Being part-fitness tracker, you can also use the Blaze to monitor a whole host of workouts.

As well as the usual suspects like calories burned, daily steps and a heart rate monitor, the multi-sport tracking means you can collate information about any given activity, from cycling to running and so on. You can also utilise and follow its on-screen workouts.

Where the Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch might fall short for those seeking a fitness tracker specifically is its water resistance — or lack thereof. Beyond handling a bit of sweat and rain here and there, the Fitbit Blaze certainly isn’t designed to take the plunge, so if you’re a keen swimmer this one definitely won’t be for you. For runners, although you’re able to enable GPS tracking to map your route, it’s worth noting you’ll have to take your phone with you too.

Still, it’s a smart little gadget if you’re looking for a powerful device on a bit of a budget. Now below £90 from its RRP of £159.99, you might also find people mistake it for the slightly swankier Apple Watch.

