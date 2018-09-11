Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise – The classic anime comes to life

Fist of the North Star is an undeniable classic in the eyes of anime and manga fans, and has already made its mark on the gaming world with a mixture of efforts in recent years. However, this will be the first virtual experience to have the talent behind Yakuza at the helm. This means we can expect a brutally deep dose of combat, exploration and questing across a post-apocalyptic world.

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise – What is it?

Developed and published by SEGA, First of the North Star: Lost Paradise is a beat-em-up based on the classic franchise, and is packed with all of the charm and quirks fans will expect from it. Those familiar with Yakuza will find a lot to love about Lost Paradise, whether it’s through the exploration, gameplay or story.

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise release date – when’s it coming out?

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise will be coming exclusively to PS4 on October 2, 2018.

First of the North Star: Lost Paradise story – what’s it about?

Taking place in the same universe of the beloved anime, Lost Paradise follows main character Kenshiro in a world ravished by the nuclear apocalypse. In a society conquered by violence and corruption, men fight for the last remaining remnants of resources spread across the land.

However, peace is within reach if some mysterious rumours are to be believed. Eden, known as the city of miracles, is occupied by citizens receiving plentiful food and shelter. There’s even an entertainment district for those wishing to relax and let themselves go.

Our story begins as Kenshiro stumbles upon Eden while wandering the expansive wasteland. Searching for Yuria, his long-lost fiancee, our hero will find himself embarking on a tale that will soon become legend.

Takaya Kuroda provides the voice of Kenshiro, also known as the one and only Kazuma Kiryu in Yakuza. It’s clear that SEGA believes that fans of this series will find a lot to love in Fist of the North Star.

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise gameplay – how does it play?

Played from the third-person perspective, Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise is an action-adventure in a similar vein to Ryu No Gotoku Studio’s Yakuza series. Taking place in the City of Eden, you are free to explore the metropolis at your leisure, whether it’s to participate in side missions or progress the narrative.

Kenshiro can also choose to participate in a variety of minigames whether it be bar-tending, racing or a cheeky round of baseball. You can also play Hokuto No Ken, a Master System classic also based on the popular Japanese franchise.

Combat is a combo-driven brawler where you take on several enemies at any given time. Kenshiro is infamous across Eden as a force to be reckoned with, capable of unleashing a devastating series of finishing moves on opponents. They’re wonderfully grotesque, if a little repetitive in action. Much like Yakuza, skills can be upgraded and customised as you progress, ensuring Kenshiro grows stronger with each passing moment.

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise trailers – how does it look?

