First Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with Exynos 2200 benchmarks leak

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The first benchmark tests for Samsung’s new Exynos 2200 chip running in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have apparently hit the internet.

Samsung yesterday announced its new Exynos 2200 chip, complete with much-hyped AMD-empowered GPU. Now the first benchmark tests are here and they’re… somewhat underwhelming.

Thanks to tipster Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice, we have initial results for the Exynos 2200 on several of the most commonly used benchmark tests.

In the CPU-focused Geekbench 5 test, the Galaxy S22 Ultra scored 1108 in single-core and 3516 in the multi-core. That’s broadly in keeping with initial Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 results, which reflects their shared architecture.

The key difference, of course, relates to the GPU, with the Exynos 2200 featuring that AMD RDNA2-flavoured Xclipse 920, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 packing a more typical Adreno 730.

The Exynos 2200-equipped Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra scored 965,874 in AnTuTu, which is fairly similar to initial Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 scores (courtesy of XDA-Developers) of around 977,000.

However, the Exynos 2200’s GFXBench Aztec Ruins Normal test score of 109 FPS falls well short of the 139 FPS (via Anandtech) scored by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Of course, there are a couple of disclaimers to note here. This is very early days for both chips, and Samsung’s chip may not be playing nicely with those benchmarking tools just yet, especially given that it’s bringing something new to the party.

Then there’s the fact that these are different devices being used to run these tests. A far fairer and more revealing test will be when someone can run retail versions of the Exynos 2200 Samsung Galaxy S22 device alongside a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 model of the exact same phone.

It’s also worth noting that the Exynos 2200 brings more than raw performance to the table, with ray tracing support the headline feature. If future games offer uniquely realistic lighting effect options (still a big if), will a few dropped frames matter?

Even so, Samsung’s claims of a GPU that is “positioned between the console and the mobile graphic processor” is looking just a little fanciful at this early stage.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
