First Roku TV models become available in UK

After an announcement at IFA 2019 that Hisense was bringing the first Roku TVs to be available outside of the Americas, Hisense and Roku have both announced a date for when they’ll go on sale

The Roku range will be available in 43-inch (£329), 50-inch (£379), 55-inch (£479) and 65-inch (£649) sizes, and they’ll be exclusive to Argos from November 29th, just before Black Friday starts.

Related: Hisense updates UK TV range with Laser and 8K TV models

The TVs themselves are similar in style and build to the Hisense 7100 series, but do away with the Hisense Vidaa smart platform for Roku’s OS. Since its inception, Roku has made a name for itself in its platform agnosticism, curating a huge number of apps with access to the likes Google Play, Amazon Video, Netflix, Spotify and Now TV. With its TV OS, it now brings Freeview Play, along with picture and sound customisation into play.

The range will offer content in 4K HDR (HDR10 and HLG), with Roku’s simple interface able to matched to your needs and offering quick access to the content you want.

In 2019, one in three TVs sold in the US has been a TV with a Roku OS, so we’ll be interested to see how well it does in a smaller, but much more competitive market that has the likes of Samsung, Panasonic, LG and Sony jostling for space. It’s not the most feature complete option, lacking support voice assistants and any form dynamic HDR in the form of Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and only supports Dolby Atmos passthrough. But Hisense’s focus on value-added TVs may give them advantage of a wider audience.

Related: Best Smart TV

Arun Bhatoye, senior marketing manager at Hisense, said: “We are incredibly proud to launch the first Roku TV models in the UK. These new 4K TVs offer stellar picture quality, endless entertainment and an affordable price. We are now just days away from the UK’s first Roku TV models to hit the stands; it’s a very exciting time.”

Bart Bomers, VP EMEA at Roku, added: “We are thrilled to launch Roku TV in Europe, starting with the UK. Roku TV models have been incredibly popular in the U.S. for years. Roku TV models simply offer a fantastic smart TV experience: are simple to use, packed with entertainment and deliver exceptional value.”

We’ll be looking to review the Hisense/Roku TV range in the coming weeks.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …