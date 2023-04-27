First PSVR 2 price cuts might be on the way

Sony’s PlayStation VR 2 headset is finally heading to retailers, which could mean the first price cuts for the expensive PS5 add-on could be on the way.

Since the release in February, the PSVR 2 model has only been available directly from Sony, which means deals have been impossible to come by.

However, once the next-generation peripheral hits independent stores we may see some competition among retailers willing to cut the margins on a device that costs a whopping £529.99/$549.99 when purchased from Sony.

Yep, that’s more than the PS5.

In a tweet today, Sony wrote: “PlayStation VR2 will soon be in stock at local retailers, in addition to http://direct.playstation.com. Check your local retailer for availability.”

As Engadget points out, the UK retailer ShopTop reckons it’s going to have stock from May 12, but it’s not available to pre-order yet and there’s no confirmed price either.

The PlayStation VR 2 earned a four star review from Trusted Reviews with our reviewer Ryan Jones praising the stunning 4K OLED screen, improved Sense controllers, stylish design and streamlined set-up as well as the improved immersion brought by haptic feedback.

The price did let down the side a little bit, as did the absence of backward compatibility with first generation PSVR games and experiences.

“The PlayStation VR 2 has all the specs required to offer wonderfully immersive experiences, but will depend on future first-party PlayStation games in order to be a worthwhile alternative to the more affordable Meta Quest series,” Ryan concluded.

Right now there are experiences for Horizon Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil Village, No Man’s Sky and Gran Turismo 7 among others.