First Pixel 8 details were hiding in plain sight

The Google Pixel 7 phones have barely been on sale for a month, but prospective Pixel 8 details are already breaking cover, including news about a next-generation Tensor processor.

Details uncovered within public source code show a pair of new Google devices codenamed Husky and Shiba, as well as a third Zuma codename that likely refers to the Tensor G3 processor.

The discovery was made by the German tech site WinFuture, who also noted these devices run on Android 14, making it even more likely the codenames refer to the Pixel 8 – likely to be the first phones with Android 14 out of the box.

In a quirkier note, Android 14 is referred to as ‘Upside Down Cake’ in a flashback to the company’s sweet treat themed names for the operating system updates that have become less prominent in recent years. We maintain that it was the ‘Q’ that undid that convention.

Interestingly, it feels like the standard Pixel 8 ‘Shiba’ phone might also have 12GB of RAM, putting it on a par with the current Pro model. Shiba could also have a 2268 x 1080 resolution display, compared with the 2400 x 1080 on the Pixel 7.

The ‘Husky’ which looks like it could potentially be the Pixel 8 Pro could 2822 x 1344 resolution, which is lower than the Pixel 7 Pro‘s 3120 x 1440. Whether this has more to do with tweaked display sizes, rather than pixel density remains to be seen.

The code pertaining to the new Zuma chip suggested it’ll arrive rocking the same Samsung G5300 5G modem, as the Tensor G2.

The Pixel 7 phones seem to be engaging more consumers with Google claiming a “best selling week ever” around the launch of the Android 13 phones last month.

“I’m extremely proud of the glowing reviews so far for Pixel, which we recently had our highest-selling week ever. Along with fantastic products, we debuted our most recent Android release,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said during a recent earnings call.