The first official PS5 game could be a remake of a PlayStation classic

A mystery PS5 game has been confirmed to be in the works by the studio responsible for the Shadow of the Colossus PS4 remake and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.

President of Bluepoint Games, Marco Thrush, confirmed during an interview with Wired that the studio is working on a new unnamed PS5 title.

“We’re working on a big one right now,” he said, while also adding “I’ll let you figure out the rest.”

Bluepoint Games has gained a big reputation for remastering old PlayStation titles, having previously made God of War Collection and Metal Gear Solid HD Collection for the PS3, as well as Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Gravity Rush Remastered and Shadow of the Colossus for the PS4.

While it’s not guaranteed the mystery Bluepoint Games PS5 title will be a port or remake of an existing PlayStation game, it’s extremely likely that will be the case since the one and only original game the studio developed was Blast Factor back in 2006.

With no further details confirmed for the secret title, anything else we can defer is complete speculation. That said, with the PS5 will be capable of 4K resolutions, the remake is expected to feature an Ultra HD resolution. The new PS5 console is also confirmed to have ray tracing capabilities, so it’s very much possible the new game will feature the light-rendering technology.

Members of the Trusted Reviews team have speculated the upcoming Bluepoint Games title could be a remake for Ico or Demon’s Souls. The former would make a lot of sense since the same company recently released a Shadow of the Colossus remake, while the latter is certainly possible too thanks to the blossoming relationship between PlayStation and FromSoftware following the success of Bloodborne.

While we may not know the identity of this Bluepoint Games title, it’s the very first game to be officially confirmed for the PS5 and could well be a launch title. We expect to hear more information in 2020 closer to the next-gen console’s release window.

