Samsung has released the first software update for the newly launched Galaxy Note 10 range, and it brings with it improvements for several features − most notably the camera and fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and larger Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus were revealed earlier this month, marking the first time Samsung has introduced more than a single model to the Note range.

The first software update for the new handsets (via SamMobile) promises the following:

The performance of fingerprint recognition has been improved

The performance of Touch screen has been improved

The stability of Camera has been improved

Camera picture quality has been improved

The security of your device has been improved

As mentioned above, the update is currently rolling out to Note 10 users. You can search for the update by going to Settings > Software Update. If it hasn’t reached you yet, just be patient − you shouldn’t have to wait much longer.

We’re currently in the process of reviewing both the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, but our early impression is that the Note 10 Plus is the true successor to the excellent Samsung Galaxy Note 9. However, we wouldn’t say that either model offers anything particularly new or exciting.

“This year, probably more than most, the Galaxy Note 10 appears to be a slightly remodelled Galaxy S10 complete with an S Pen,” Trusted Reviews’ mobiles editor, Max Parker, has written.

“That’s no bad thing – the S10 is one of the best Android phones around – but it would have been nice to see Samsung push forward in areas where the S10 fell behind some of the competition, such as the camera for example.”

In other words, if you already have a Note 9, you might be better off holding on to it for another year, and seeing what Samsung has in store for the 11th generation of Note.

