First made for Alexa Plus devices set for autumn launch

Chris Smith

Amazon will wait until the autumn before releasing new Echo devices designed for use with the new Alexa Plus generative AI assistant.

Hardware was absent from the belated Alexa Plus announcement on February 26 as Amazon confirmed the vast majority of Echo devices would be compatible with the smarter and more conversational aid.

However, a new crop of companion devices for Alexa Plus will arrive this autumn, according to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. That’d be in line with the company’s regular launch schedule for Echo devices.

The CEO said there’s a “brand new lineup of devices that are coming in the fall that are beautiful.”

It’s not clear whether the new hardware will have advantages over predecessors when it comes to Alexa Plus. Jassy told Bloomberg the devices will ‘help consumers complete tasks, such as hiring someone to fix an oven’.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Amazon described the “agentic” capabilities that the AI-based Alexa Plus assistant brought to the fore. That means Alexa will act as an agent on your behalf.

“Alexa+ also introduces agentic capabilities, which will enable Alexa to navigate the internet in a self-directed way to complete tasks on your behalf, behind the scenes,” wrote Panos Panay, SVP of Devices & Services.

“Let’s say you need to get your oven fixed—Alexa+ will be able to navigate the web, use Thumbtack to discover the relevant service provider, authenticate, arrange the repair, and come back to tell you it’s done—there’s no need to supervise or intervene.”

Again it’s assumed that these capabilities are fully available on existing devices, rather than needing a new Echo with more power or a more intelligent chipset.

Just new Echo speakers or something more?

Jassy didn’t give much away. It’s not clear whether the Echo devices coming this autumn will leverage Alexa Plus in any noticeably different way than, say, the current Echo Studio which also has compatibility. I kinda hope not. Speakers aren’t replaced very often and it’d be a shame if loyal Echo owners were left behind by new functionality.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

