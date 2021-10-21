First MacBook Pro M1 Max GPU benchmarks blitz older models

The first GPU benchmark results for Apple’s new top-end MacBook Pro with the M1 Max chip have emerged in the wild, and they do not disappoint.

Apple unveiled a completely remodelled MacBook Pro this week, accompanied by new M1 Pro and M1 Max custom processor options. The latter in particular looks to be a formidable chip, going by Apple’s claims at least.

Earlier in the week the first CPU benchmarks emerged, revealing that the M1 Max does indeed have double the processing power of the standard M1.

What many professionals will want to know, however, is how capable the M1 Max’s GPU is. These top end laptops are often used for GPU-intensive tasks like video editing, after all.

Now we appear to have the answer to that question, courtesy of the first emerging Geekbench 5 Metal scores over on the Geekbench website.

The GPU component of a top-specced M1 Max (with 64GB of RAM) is around three times faster than the M1 of the MacBook Pro 13-inch. A Metal score of 68870 positively trounces the plain M1’s 20581.

It’s also way faster than the Radeon Pro 5600M, which was the previous high-end GPU option of the outgoing Intel-powered MacBook Pro 16-inch. That model only scored 42510.

The new MacBook Pro is available to pre-order now, with availability set for October 26 – that’s next week. Besides a huge power bump, the new laptops feature a vastly improved MiniLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.

Apple has also seen the error of its ways with regards to ports, restoring the HDMI, SD, and even MagSafe ports to its Pro line-up.