 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

First MacBook Pro M1 Max GPU benchmarks blitz older models

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The first GPU benchmark results for Apple’s new top-end MacBook Pro with the M1 Max chip have emerged in the wild, and they do not disappoint.

Apple unveiled a completely remodelled MacBook Pro this week, accompanied by new M1 Pro and M1 Max custom processor options. The latter in particular looks to be a formidable chip, going by Apple’s claims at least.

Earlier in the week the first CPU benchmarks emerged, revealing that the M1 Max does indeed have double the processing power of the standard M1.

What many professionals will want to know, however, is how capable the M1 Max’s GPU is. These top end laptops are often used for GPU-intensive tasks like video editing, after all.

Now we appear to have the answer to that question, courtesy of the first emerging Geekbench 5 Metal scores over on the Geekbench website.

The GPU component of a top-specced M1 Max (with 64GB of RAM) is around three times faster than the M1 of the MacBook Pro 13-inch. A Metal score of 68870 positively trounces the plain M1’s 20581.

It’s also way faster than the Radeon Pro 5600M, which was the previous high-end GPU option of the outgoing Intel-powered MacBook Pro 16-inch. That model only scored 42510.

The new MacBook Pro is available to pre-order now, with availability set for October 26 – that’s next week. Besides a huge power bump, the new laptops feature a vastly improved MiniLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.

Apple has also seen the error of its ways with regards to ports, restoring the HDMI, SD, and even MagSafe ports to its Pro line-up.

You might like…

MacBook Pro 2021 vs MacBook Pro M1: 4 big differences

MacBook Pro 2021 vs MacBook Pro M1: 4 big differences

Alastair Stevenson 3 days ago
Apple M1 Max: All the facts on ‘the world’s most powerful notebook chip’

Apple M1 Max: All the facts on ‘the world’s most powerful notebook chip’

Alastair Stevenson 3 days ago
Apple M1 Pro vs Apple M1 Max: What’s the difference?

Apple M1 Pro vs Apple M1 Max: What’s the difference?

Ryan Jones 3 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.